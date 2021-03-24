Bauchi, Ebonyi, others get US partnership for improved governance

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Gov Mohammed touts achievements

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Six selected states, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Gombe, Sokoto, Akwa Ibom and Zamfara have partnered with the United States for improved governance in the USAID’s State Accountability, Transparency & Effectiveness (State2State) Activity.

According to the USAID’s Chief of Party, Tressan Sullivan who oversees the programme, the partnership will help to improve financial management system which will inlude, budget planning, budget transparency, internal control and financial reporting and debt management among others.

Contributing to the discussion, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Wednesday assured the development partner that his administration is committed to promoting good governance for the benefit of citizens of the state.

The governor made the affirmation at the virtual launching of USAID Nigeria, State Accountability, Transparency & Effectiveness (State2State) activity at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Bauchi.

Governor Mohammed said that his administration had already introduced various public service reforms to improve fiscal discipline in public procurement, debt management and implementation of fiscal responsibility law and practises reflected in the state’s budget processes.

This, the governor said, was to eliminate and block leakages and limit waste in recurrent and capital budgets.

He added that the state government introduced the Treasury Single Account (TSA), tax administration, which has assisted in eliminating multiple taxations and shoring up additional sources of revenue in the state.

The Governor further submitted that all the measures his administration put in place has enhanced accountability, reduced corrupt practices and ensured fiscal discipline in public service in the state.

The governor further informed that the state government has signed the state’s Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) for results project in collaboration with the World Bank, while also assuring that the state government will remain committed to meeting its obligations to development partners for improved service delivery.

“Bauchi State maintains cordial relations with various donor and multilateral bodies and organisations. Our government is committed to meeting its counterpart obligations regardless of the lean cash inflows to the state, especially for improved service delivery in the critical sectors of education, health and WASH which are of primary interest to this government and the State2State activity,” the governor said.

Governor Mohammed was joined in the virtual meeting by his counterparts from other five selected states who gave their address from their various remote locations.

In a keynote address, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, congratulated USAID for the launching of the project and described it as a timely initiative that would go a long way in strengthening the governance system in benefiting states, while appealing for the programme to extend to other states of the federation.

