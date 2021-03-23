Again, bandits kill four in Kaduna villages, 3 medical staff injured

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Three residents have been killed by armed bandits in Ungwan Lalle village, Igabi local government area.

This was made known in a report to the Kaduna State Government by security agencies.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said on Tuesday that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday 22nd March 2021.

According to the reports, the bandits initially attempted to barricade the Kwanar Tsintsiya road, along the Kaduna-Zaria highway but were repelled by troops and vigilante patrols.

As the bandits retreated to their camp, they attacked the village and killed the following locals:

– Dayyabu Yarima

– Dalhatu Ashiru and Suleiman Samatu.

In another incident, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported that gunmen attacked Niima Clinic in Golgofa village, Jema’a local government area, late Monday night. One person on the staff of the clinic was killed, and three others sustained gunshot injuries.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

