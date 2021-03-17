Bandits kill father, abduct his two children in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have in the wee hours of Wednesday invaded Jargaba village in Bakori local government area of Katsina state where they killed a father, Ibrahim Kwatahi, and whisked away two of his children.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 1:00 am on Wednesday morning when the bandits entered the town on foot and carry out their operation.

A source in the area who confirmed the incident said the bandits abducted the deceased’s children (a male and female) and also carted away huge sums of money from the house.

The source further said a vigilante group in the area who trailed the bandits hinted that the unknown gunmen moved the abducted children towards neighbouring Faskari forest.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the Katsina State Police Command is yet to make any official statement on the incident.

Vanguard News Nigeria

