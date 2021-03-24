Bandits kill 3 policemen, cart away rifles in Abia

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Three policemen were, yesterday, killed by suspected bandits and two of their rifles carted away in Abiriba community, Ohafia council area of Abia State.

It was gathered that the three policemen, Inspector Austin Ugwu, Inspector Longinus Ugochukwu and Constable Ama Ifeanyi, serving at the Abiriba Police Division, were ambushed by the bandits when they arrived at Agu Eze Amaogudu area, Abiriba, at 8.30 am.

The killing of the policemen caused panic in the community as some of the residents stayed indoors for the fear of mass arrest by the police.

Abia State Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Chukwu, who visited the crime scene, sympathised with the families and friends of the officers, who lost their lives.

He promised that the state government would deploy necessary resources available to ensure the protection of the people and all law-abiding citizens.

Oko Chukwu, who was accompanied on the visit by the state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu, called for support for security agents to ensure that the perpetrators were quickly identified and brought to justice.

He also visited traditional rulers of the community and assured them of government’s support to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

Responding, the Enachioken in Council, which spoke through Eze Eme Uguru Ikpoka, assured that the community would fully cooperate with security agencies to protect the people and prevent the perpetrators from escaping justice.

Ikpoka urged the government to prevail on security agents not to engage in mass arrests, assuring that the community has dispatched hunters and youths into the surrounding forests to track down the bandits.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: