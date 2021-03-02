Bandits kill 20 in Sokoto, Kaduna communities

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

TWENTY locals were killed in different attacks by bandits in Sokoto and Kaduna states, yesterday, while many sustained severe injuries, 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were set ablaze.

The bandits reportedly attacked Amarawa village in Ilela Local Government Area of Sokoto State where they killed 10 locals while others sustained injuries.

According to a BBC Hausa report monitored in Kaduna, the locals attempted to stop the bandits from abducting a wealthy businessman from the community.

A native of the affected community said: “The gunmen, who came on motorbikes, had warned the residents, who tried to free the businessman, to stay away. The locals were adamant to stop them, but the gunmen possessed superior weapons and they overpowered the locals, killing many.“

He said the gunmen succeeded and whisked away the businessman.

The police in Sokoto had confirmed the attack but told the BBC Hausa they could not give details as they were still on the investigation.

A local said they were preparing the dead for burial while those who sustained gunshots were in the hospitals where doctors had removed bullets from their bodies.

The locals, however, appealed to the authorities to beef up security in the area as hardly a day passes without gunmen kidnapping a person or two, in the Ilela communities.

Wamakko condemns killings

Meanwhile, Senator Aliyu Wamakko has condemned the killings. In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant, Media, Bashir Rabe Mani, Wamakko said the bandits had also kidnapped several persons from the two towns, while many others were maimed and internally displaced.

He said: “These notorious and guns wielding bandits had unleashed such attacks in other parts of the state, as well as other parts of Nigeria, especially the North.”

Wamakko solicited the support of all Nigerians in finding solutions to the security challenges in the country.

“All and sundry should, however, sustain fervent prayers, for divine intervention in the security quagmire,” he appealed.

10 killed in Kaduna

Also, yesterday, the Kaduna State government disclosed that suspected bandits killed 10 persons in Zangon Kataf and Chikun Local Government Areas of the state.

Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the killing in a statement in Kaduna, said the military and other security agencies had reported the killing of 10 citizens in Zangon Kataf and Chikun Local Government Areas.

“In Zangon Kataf, Kurmin Gandu village was attacked by bandits, with five persons killed. Also, 10 houses, two motorcycles and 50 bags of ginger were set ablaze.

“Some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area.

According to the commissioner, some survivors of the attack are recuperating in the hospital.

Aruwan added that search and rescue operations were in progress, and information arising from the exercise would be communicated to the public.

He explained that it took the military hours to contain what would have resulted in further violence in the general area.

“Similarly, security agencies reported that armed bandits attacked Sabon Gayan village in Chikun local government area and killed four persons,” he said.

He said troops of Operation Thunder Strike were combing identified criminal hideouts in the Sabon Gayan area, following reports that several bandits sustained bullet wounds.

“In another incident, bandits attacked Ungwan Turai, also in Chikun Local Government Area and killed one person,” Aruwan said.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir el-Rufai has expressed sadness at the attacks, and sent his condolences to the families of those killed, while praying for the repose of their souls. The governor also wished those injured quick recovery.

