Bandits attack: We won’t close Kaduna Airport — FAAN

….Abductors yet to make contact—NAMA

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, weekend, said the Kaduna International Airport will not be closed to flight operations, despite Saturday’s bandits attack on FAAN staff quarters.

Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Hamisu Yadudu, disclosed this, weekend, at Murtala Muhammad Airport, MMA, Lagos, during the oversight visit by the Senate Committee on Aviation to Lagos airport and aviation agencies.

This is just as Captain Fola Akinkuotu, Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, revealed that almost 24 hours after kidnappers abducted the agency’s staff and five family members and three other persons at Kaduna Airport, their abductors were yet to make contact with the agency.

FAAN MD, Captain Yadudu, while regretting the attack on its staff quarters, vowed that the management, state government and the various security agencies would not relent in their efforts at ensuring safety of humans and equipment at all the nation’s airports .

According to him, before the unfortunate attack occurred, the management had beefed up security networks at all the nation’s airports.

He, however, said the current attack would not discourage it from clamping down on any heinous crimes anywhere within the sector.

He said: “This incident is entirely different from closing down the airport. It’s a security concern that we have at our staff quarters. A lot of our staff do not even live in this quarters. If there is need for us to close, we will close it, but this is even far away from it.

“There is no need for that drastic action. Just small percentage of our staff stay in the staff quarters; the rest are all living in the town. You can see that the staff quarters is fenced. We are taking appropriate measures, but like I said, we just have to improve to counter these challenges.

“The fence was broken, there are security measures. We have security personnel attending to the area, but somehow, somewhere, things happened and now it is time for us to counter as we have been doing always.

“Security is a race. Security challenges will always come and we will improve and on our own part, we keep improving to outsmart them.”

Meanwhile, NAMA MD, Captain Akinkuotu, lamented that hours after his staff were abducted, the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the agency.

He sought the cooperation of the National Assembly in protection of assets of NAMA at various stations and airports, stressing that some of its equipment were regularly vandalised by hoodlums.

He, therefore, warned that this may “jeopardise efforts of the government in improving air safety in the sector.”

