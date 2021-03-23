Bandits assassinate Fulani leader in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Armed bandits have assassinated a Fulani community leader in Doka general of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state, Alhaji Lawal Musa, popularly known as Alhaji Maijama’a.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said it was reported to the Kaduna State Government by security agencies on Sunday.

Alhaji Lawal Musa was a Fulani community leader in the Doka general area of Kajuru LGA who worked closely with other community leaders towards the success of peace building efforts in the area.

Alhaji Lawal Musa was brutally killed by armed bandits in his settlement, right before his family.

He was on a motorcycle with his elder brother Alhaji Gide Musa when some assailants opened fire on them. Alhaji Gide Musa escaped with gunshot injuries, while the gunmen got hold of Alhaji Maijama’a and hacked him to death.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites. His brother is recuperating in an undisclosed hospital.

Alhaji Lawal Musa’s contributions were instrumental towards the re-opening of the Doka weekly Market, peaceful resumption of activities at abandoned places of worship and resumption of grazing and farming in the Doka general area.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report of the assassination, and hailed the deceased as an exemplary leader and a champion of peaceful coexistence. He prayed for the repose of Alhaji Lawal Musa’s soul, and sent his condolences to his family.

The Governor also wished the brother of the deceased, Alhaji Gide Musa, a speedy recovery.

Vanguard News Nigeria

