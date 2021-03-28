Breaking News
Autocrash kills one, injure eight others in Kano

2021-03-28
Scene of the accident in Kano

By Bashir Bello

A ghastly autocrash on Sunday morning along Kano-Zaria Road has claimed the life of one and eight others sustaining injuries.

It was gathered that the accident which was a lone accident involved a commercial vehicle with registration number, BKD 265 XA.

The Public Relations Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Kano State Command, Kabiru Daura said the accident was caused by mechanical deficiency from the vehicle.

According to Daura, “we got a distress call around 09:45hrs that an accident occurred in Unguwa Uku along Kano – Zaria road.

“We deployed our men to scene and discovered the accident involved one commercial vehicle with registration number BKD 265 XA.

“The accident was caused by Mechanical problem or deficiency.

“12 persons were involved in the accident but one died and 8 others sustained injuries.

“We evacuated victims to Murtala Muhd Hospital for medical treatment while documentation was done on the Corpse,” the FRSC PRO, Daura however stated.

