Authentication: FG unveils Mobile App, improved NIN slip

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The federal government on Monday launched a mobile app and Identification Number (NIN) Slip for Public use.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), was represented at the launch by the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Engr. Aliyu Aziz explained that the NIMC App offers a secure channel for Nigerians and Legal residents to verify and authenticate their identities using their smartphones on-the-go.

As an integral part of Nigeria’s digitization process spearheaded by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, he said the App offers a built-in harmonization process that allows for its use across other government services including FIRS, FRSC, NHIS, NPF, and NCC among others.

According to a statement by the head of Corporate Communications, NIMC, Mr Kayode Adegoke, the new improved NIN slip is pocket friendly and easy to verify and can be accessed via a self-service Portal, where persons who already have been issued the NIN, can log in, pay a small token fee, download a PDF of the document in colour (if preferred) print and laminate as desired.

“The current NIN Slip will remain valid and gradually phased out.

“The NIMC App is available on the App Store for IOS users and Google Play store for Android users. The improved NIN Slip can also be downloaded via https://dashboard.nimc.gov.ng.”

