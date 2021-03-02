Vanguard Logo

Attacks on Schools: Unmask sponsors, APC tells security agencies

On 3:56 pm
Nigerian ArmyBy Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has expressed delight at the release of students who were recently abducted from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Talata-Marafa Local Government Area of Zamfara State, urging security agencies to unmask sponsors of recent attacks.

“We rejoice with family members and loved ones over the safe return of the schoolgirls. Albeit our security challenges, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration will stop at nothing to ensure the security and well-being of the people”, the party said in a statement by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

APC also commended all stakeholders for their selfless roles in securing the release of the schoolgirls, but restated President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to sub national entities to provide adequate security in all schools within their areas of responsibility.

“From Dapchi to Jangebe, the President Buhari government has time and again displayed its proactiveness and capacity to address the heinous abductions and ensure quick and safe release of the students. However, the real task is for our security services to unmask the criminal sponsors and enemies of Nigeria behind the wave of targeted attacks on educational institutions in the country.

“We will achieve this through our security services synergised operations and use of modern technological tools to ensure better intelligence gathering, vigilance, surveillance as well as collaboration with communities and stakeholders at different levels”, the party stated.

