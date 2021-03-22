Attack on Ortom, plot to destabilize Benue ― Olawepo

Kindly Share This Story:

… Reiterates demand for state police

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ex- Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, Monday, condemned the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state by unknown gunmen, saying the attack was a move to cause unrest in the North-Central state.

Olawepo-Hashim made this known in a statement issued to journalists in Abuja. According to him, the attack on Ortom by armed terrorists numbering about 15 while the Governor visited his farm near Makurdi, “was an indication that criminal elements have infiltrated the region, posing a threat to law abiding citizens no mater their status in life.”

He bemoaned the worrisome state of insecurity in the state, saying “just recently, the elder brother to Senator Gabriel Suswan,a former governor of the state was killed. Such high profile killing and the recent attempt on the life Governor Ortom is an indication that some people are not happy with the peaceful order in the state.”

He continued: “The police must spare no resources to apprehend and bring to justice those who masterminded, planned and executed this assassination attempt.

“This assassination attempt further brings to mind the urgency for our call for states police. No Chief executive or citizen of any state in our Republic should ever again be left to the mercy of callous and increasingly audacious non-state actors,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: