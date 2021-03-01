Apologise to gov Ikpeazu, PDP tells Smart Adeyemi

Kindly Share This Story:



By Chinedu Adonu, Enugu

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-East zone on Monday urged Sen, Smart Adeyemi to immediately apologize to the governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu over his unguided verbal attack.

The Zonal Publicity Secretary, Augustine Elochukwu who made this known in a statement issued to pressmen after a zonal working committee meeting, disclosed that there was no iota of truth in the allegations Senator Adeyemi levelled against Gov Ikpeazu

Recall Sen, Adeyemi last week said that Abia state people are governed by a drunkard.

“Mr President, in some states of Nigeria today, where you have ‘highly intelligent’ people, ‘highly educated’ people, ‘highly enterprising people’ like Abia, they are governed by drunkards. The governor of Abia is a champagne drinking man. He has done nothing for his people; roads are not constructed in Abia. Mr President. Abia people are impoverished more than ever before. Abia people are unfortunate to have him as their governor…Abia is governed by a man who is a drunkard…He is a champagne drinking man..”

They warned that if Sen, Adeyemi failed to apologise, would leave them with no other option than taking every necessary measure to seek redress, including but not limited to instituting a libel suit against Senator Adeyemi.

“The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, South East Zone, in the subsisting quest to provide credible and progressive advocacy for the socio-political and economic advancement of Nigerians of all walks of life in South East Zone, rose from an emergency meeting of the Zonal Working Committee, ZWC, where the ZWC deliberated on critical national issues.

“Amongst other pertinent deliberations, the ZWC, reviewed the recent unprovoked and misguided verbal attack on the Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Okezie Ikpeazu, PhD, by Senator Smart Adeyemi.

“South-East PDP wonders why Senator Smart Adeyemi, a non-indigene, non-resident, who arguably owns no property or investment in any part or territory of Abia state could resort to such untoward and derogatory language to qualify a citizen of Nigeria, not less a governor of a state elected not once but twice by the indigenes and residents of Abia state.

“For someone whose name is Smart; for someone whose status is (supposedly) preceded with the appendage ‘distinguished’, such hollow utterances from the congressman from Kogi – full of hatred, dereliction, opprobrium, contempt, bile – which has nothing smart or distinguished about it, is an unconscionable desecration of the hallowed red chambers of the National Assembly, which if left unchecked may lead to the misconstruing of the senate chambers as a breeding ground for the use of gutter language.

“It would have been understandable, albeit inexcusable if there were any iota of truth in the allegations that Senator Adeyemi levelled against the person of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as the incumbent governor of Abia State.

“South-East PDP considers Senator Smart Adeyemi’s outbursts as unbridled defamation of the character of His Excellency, Okezie Ikpeazu (PhD), a highly placed member of PDP of South-East extraction, and by consequence a slight and an affront to the people of PDP in South East.

“South-East PDP unequivocally frowns at and frontally condemns this unprovoked disrespect of the person of His excellency, Okezie Ikpeazu (PhD), the government and people of Abia State and the entire members of PDP in South-East zone.

“Consequent upon this, the Zonal Working Committee of PDP, South East Zone hereby demands that Senator Smart Adeyemi should publicly apologize to Governor Ikpeazu – within seven (7) days – for this unprovoked defamation of character”, the statement reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

