API moves to partner NBS on generating reliable PWD data

Embarks on Nigeria Disability Project

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A research think-tank, Africa Polling Institute, API, Friday, moved to partner with the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, on generating reliable on People Living With Disabilities, PWD, under the Nigeria Disability Project, NDP, as a way of adding value to them.

This was made known in a statement signed by Head Corporate Services, API, Amarachi Nelly Charles, where the Executive Director, API, Prof Bell Ihua, paid courtesy visit to the Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, NBS, Dr Yemi Kale, in his office in Abuja.

Prof Ihua explained opinion research activities of API which have led to the publishing of over10 reports within the last two years, since its inception.

He also pointed that the Nigeria Disability Project is a new development effort led by the institute, whose aim is to gather “evidence-based disaggregated gender and disability data in the country”, with support from Ford Foundation, and he also sought partnership of the institution in the area of working closely to collect national data on gender and disability with the NBS.

Meanwhile, he expressed optimism as he appreciated his sincere gratitude to the Statistician-General of the Federation for the warm reception accorded the API team.

The Africa Polling Institute (API) is an independent, non-profit and non-partisan opinion research think-tank, which conducts opinion polls, surveys, social research and evaluation studies at the intersection of democracy, governance, economic conditions, markets and public life.

He said: “We are excited at this opportunity of collaborating with NBS on the Nigeria Disability Project, which is supported by Ford.

“I believe this would be the first of many collaborations to between both organizations.”

While responding, the Director, Corporate Planning and Technical Coordination Department of the Bureau and Chair of the meeting, Simon Harry, acknowledged and thanked the API team lead by its Executive Director for the move to collaborate with NBS.

Harry also expressed the readiness of NBS’ willingness to partner with API on the disability project.

“NBS as an agency is mandated to produce statistical data for the whole country and is always open to collaborating with the public, private and international development sectors, in order to achieve this mandate”, he said.

