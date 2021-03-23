APC working hard to go beyond 7th, 8th terms – Mai Mala Buni

Kindly Share This Story:

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Tuesday said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is working hard to retain power for at least, 32 years.

Disclosing this while inaugurating the party’s 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee, Buni opined: “The constitution of the Strategy and Contact committee therefore, is to consolidate the achievements we are making in building a strong party with a solid structure that would accomplish APC to stand the test of time.

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond 7th and even 8th terms of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

“This committee is therefore very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable and reliable future for the party.

“The high powered committee is to be chaired by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar.”

