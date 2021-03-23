Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

APC working hard to go beyond 7th, 8th terms – Mai Mala Buni

On 7:24 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Mai Mala Buni
Mai Mala Buni

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Tuesday said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is working hard to retain power for at least, 32 years.

Disclosing this while inaugurating the party’s 61-member Contact and Strategy Committee, Buni opined: “The constitution of the Strategy and Contact committee therefore, is to consolidate the achievements we are making in building a strong party with a solid structure that would accomplish APC to stand the test of time.

READ ALSO: No plan to field Jonathan in 2023 — APC

“Our vision is to provide a wheel that will drive the party to go beyond 7th and even 8th terms of office to effectively implement the party manifesto, improve the lives of Nigerians and, to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.

“This committee is therefore very key to our process of transition towards successful congresses and national convention and, to establish a very solid, reputable and reliable future for the party.

“The high powered committee is to be chaired by His Excellency the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!