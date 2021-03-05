APC Registration Exercise: Opportunity to promote unity in Delta — Adjogbe 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Executive Director of Projects, EDP, of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has the ongoing All Progressives Congress, APC membership registration and revalidation exercise was an opportunity to promote unity and shun factional tendencies in the Delta State chapter of the party.

Adjogbe who stated this at Evwreni in Ughelli North Area of Delta State after he revalidated his membership of the APC, stressed the need for genuine peace in the State Chapter of the APC.

He enjoined the APC in the State to move beyond shortchanging and manipulating a tendency to an all-encompassing registration and revalidation exercise which according to him, remained the first task towards attaining genuine peace and unity in Delta APC.

Adjogbe, a patron of the Buhari Support Group Centre, South-South Zone, said; “Delta state is very ripe for harvest; Deltans are waiting for APC to liberate them from PDP grips. No doubt, Delta State is ripe for the taking. Perhaps a better way to see this is that while we are at each other’s throats, Deltans wait on us to salvage them from poor governance and age-long underdevelopment inflicted by PDP.

“Deltans look up to us to unite and strategize ahead of 2023 and this membership re-validation and registration exercise is a litmus test to show how ready Delta APC is for 2023 elections.

“The efforts of only one member or faction can’t win an election. It would take the combined effort of everyone to produce the desired victory in 2023 and beyond.

“I appeal to all leaders of the Delta APC to continue in the ongoing engagement and consultation in order to conclude the entire reconciliation process initiated by the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party, His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni.

“Past grievances must be treated for what they represent without further delay. Also, the fact that every stakeholder has something to bring to the table must be recognized and not downplayed.”

Adjogbe who spoke further blamed the crisis of the party in the State on falsehood and blackmail peddled by members in a bid to gain favour from one leader or the other. leaders, saying “when this happens and leaders don’t create time to investigate and carry out due diligence, they may be led into taking a wrong position against an innocent member(s), thereby deepening disunity in the party.

“I, therefore, encourage leaders to listen less to gossips and confront issues head-on”, expressing optimism in the fortunes of the party in the state.

While noting that “APC in Delta State currently has the required human capital to win all elections come 2023 but total and genuine reconciliation is needed to clinch victory”, he told all members of the party as well as incoming ones to see the registration and revalidation exercise as an opportunity to build stronger relationships.

“Those saddled with the responsibility of coordination at the different LGAs and Senatorial Districts should ensure registration of new members and revalidation of all existing members that present themselves for the exercise and should not see it as an opportunity to witch hunt others perceived not to be in their previous groups or tendencies,” he said.

To this end, he made a cash donation to the party at the ward level to aid them in the registration process.

Evwreni Ward 8 Chairman of the Party, Mr Solomon Akpobasa present Adjogbe’s party membership card to him in the company of Engr. Goddy Avwenuvie, Benson Igbre and Mr Uba Marcus among others.

