APC describes Tinubu as a developmental democrat, due process advocate

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has extolled the leadership virtues of one of its national leaders and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as a “developmental democrat” and an advocate of due process.

APC in a birthday tribute to Tinubu on Sunday in Abuja signed by the National Chairman of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC and Governor of Yobe state, Hon. Mai Mala Buni said the former Lagos governor has dedicated his life to the service of humanity.

The statement reads; “The All Progressives Congress APC celebrates a man of excellence, a true democrat and a great leader, the Jagaban of Borgu, H.E. (Sen.) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 69th birthday anniversary.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has no doubt dedicated his life to the service of humanity, promotion of good governance, growth and development of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is passionate about the future of the people, as a developmental democrat, he is a proponent of due process and rule of law. His humble and humane disposition made him a great philanthropist. The APC family is so proud of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu many achievements.

“We pray to Almighty God to grant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu many more prosperous years, good health, strength and wisdom to continue serving humanity”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

