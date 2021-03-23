APC Chair, Buni denies attacking Supreme Court Justices

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

National Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Gov. Mai Mala Buni has denied attacking justices of the Supreme Court in the wake of an appellate court judge on the Imo North Senatorial election.

Mamman Mohammed, Director-General Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni in a statement said his principal never authorized any attack on the justices.

ALSO READ: Court orders extension of NIN registration by 2 months

Part of the statement reads; “It has come to my knowledge that an allegation was made against some Supreme court judges claiming that there was a meeting between their Lordships with the PDP to subvert the cause of Justice in the case of the Imo North Senatorial election.

“I want to make my position abundantly clear and in unambiguous terms that, l Hon. Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, had at no time personally said, written nor directed anyone to write on my behalf or the party to allege or claim that their Lordships met with members of the PDP or any political party on any matter.

“I must say l am conscious of the positions their Lordships occupy, and would not be a party or associated with such reckless statements against their Lordships.

“As Leader of APC, l am saddened by such weighty allegation said to be emanating from our party obviously without my consent. On behalf of every member of the party, we distance ourselves from this allegation and sincerely regret the injury and hard feelings this might have caused their Lordships.

“The party will do the needful to uncover those behind such accusation”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: