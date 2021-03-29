Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Members of the College of Education Academic Staff Union, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education chapter, AOCOED chapter, have called on Lagos State Government to change the status of the oldest tertiary institution in the state into a university.

They made this appeal recently at a briefing where the chairman of AOCOED-COAESU, Ige Ajayi explained that the College was long overdue to be upgraded having had great personalities passed through her.

The union said the institution scored above par during three consecutive rigorous accreditation exercises from the National Universities Commission, NUC.

According to Ajayi: “The institution is the oldest tertiary institution established by the Lagos State Government.

“Also, AOCOED prides itself to have nurtured prominent individuals such as former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Sarah Sosan; All Peoples Congress, APC State Secretary, Lagos , Lanre Ogunyemi; Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly, Sana Agunbiade, and Chairman, Oto-AworiL CDA, Musibau Ashafa, to mention a few.

“It has paid its dues and has all it takes to become a world-class university of international repute. Today, the college can boast of qualified human resources: with over 75 PhD holders, about 30 getting close to the finishing line, both here and abroad, and about 12 awaiting PhD defence.

“It has adequate infrastructure, accredited curriculum, staff job satisfaction, improved students’ subscription, webometruc ranking (AOCOED was ranked first among colleges of education and 55th among 233 tertiary institutions in Nigeria), mega-city status of Lagos, among other outstanding qualities.

“Thus, the college can compete with other sister-institutions at both students and staff level.”

The Union commended the efforts of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos Sate for ensuring that civil servants got their salary during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

It, however, noted that it was expedient the governor make AOCOED a university following the conversion of Tai Solarin College of Education to Tai Solarin University of Education, and Ikerre College of Education to Ekiti State University of Education.

A former National Alumni president, and presently a lecturer of the Department of Physical Health Education, Adeyemi Adesanya, said that transforming AOCOED into a university will boost the status of the institution, and meet the needs of Lagosians going to other states for a varsity degree.

On his part, the 43rd Student Union president, Bamgbose Joshua, said: “While we are confident that our College has all it takes to be a university, it will be a dream come true for students who want to stand on the same pedestal with other universities students.”

Also, the Director, Centre for Extra-Mural Studies and Community Educator, Dr. Hussain Luqma, believe that transmuting AOCOED into a university will afford staff due recognition with their counterparts.

