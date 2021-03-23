Anambra Guber: Soludo’s ambition least of my worries – Ozigbo

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Ekwunife pledges to overhaul state’s security architecture

By Dirisu Yakubu

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, aspirant in the November 6th Anambra state governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo has said the ambition of former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor, Professor Charles Soludo to govern the state is not a threat to his.

Professor Soludo is largely tipped to pick the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA ticket for the big test.

Ozigbo who picked his nomination and expression of interests forms at the PDP national secretariat yesterday said he is relying on the people’s good will as well as his personal competence as an International banker of repute to pick the sole ticket ahead of others.

Fielding questions from journalists at the party’s secretariat, Abuja, the aspirant said his intelligence and exposure set him apart from the pack of contestants.

“I actually want to request that you study my person well enough, because when you do, the question should be the reverse. Shouldn’t Soludo be intimidated by my aspiration.

“We are talking about how to get Anambra to catch up with the rest of the world. The person you have here is a digital man, who understand the future, and not so much about what has happened in the past. So as a matter of fact, if you’re looking for class or modernity and world class, then you can come to that conclusion, between both of us who indeed would be trumped,” he said.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Uche Ekwunife has promised to reform the security architecture in the state of elected governor.

READ ALSO:

Ekwunife who submitted her nomination forms yesterday said she’s convinced of beating other contestants to the ticket, noting that talks of a consensus candidate are belated.

“If elected governor, I will reform the security architecture. I will partner with the security agencies to make sure they are equipped with sophisticated weapons.

“I don’t see how a consensus arrangement will play out now considering the galaxy of men and a woman in the race. I am running to win, so I don’t see how consensus arrangement will work. It is a bit late, it should have come before now,” she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: