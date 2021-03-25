Anambra 2021: Parties shopping for candidates

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

AS the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State drawing near, some political parties are still unable to attract aspirants into their fold, with some virtually begging politicians to pick their ticket.

Of recent, some of the parties, which hitherto had no offices in Awka, have started acquiring offices in anticipation that some of the aspirants in the three big parties who will fall by the wayside, would approach them for a ticket.

Apart from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, that have many aspirants, most others cannot boast of any and they are making desperate efforts to woo aspirants.

One of such parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which opened its campaign office in Awka yesterday said its doors are open to welcome governorship aspirants.

National Vice Chairman of the party (South East), Chief Arinze Ekelem, who spoke during the ceremony expressed optimism that his party would form the next government in the state.

He said: “Our campaign office is open for political activities and there is a vacancy now for any qualified person aspiring to be the next governor of Anambra state.

“We are assuring any person who wishes to contest the election under the SDP platform that he/she will win because we have put all the necessary machinery in place to win the poll.”

The State Chairman of the party, Dr Webster Okonkwo denied the rumour that SDP was planning a merger with one of the major political parties in the state.

According to him, SDP had never participated in any merger talks with political parties and was, therefore, not involved in anything like that.

“SDP leadership in the state was not part of any merger talk to adopt any party or candidate outside SDP, Okonkwo said.

