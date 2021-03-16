Alpha Mead launches domestic maintenance solution ‘Call2Fix’

Kindly Share This Story:

Africa’s leading Facilities Management Company, Alpha Mead has just launched a property technology solution called Call2Fix. All you have to do is call 0700 25742 6323 to get started or download the mobile App on Playstore or Appstore to receive a welcome bonus.

We have all heard stories and had personal experiences with artisans such as plumbers, electricians, AC repairers and carpenters who either keep us waiting for hours or miss appointments, make us pay a lot of money for their services; some of whom may still use fake materials, or worse, the problems for which they are paid for may not get solved completely after spending all that money.

Call2Fix is an on-demand round-the-clock service that connects people to building maintenance and repair professionals from the comfort of your mobile device. It is a secure, safe, convenient and reliable platform for all your home and office repair and maintenance needs.

From electrical to home and office appliance repairs, plumbing to masonry, carpentry, generator repairs, cleaning services, and many more; you can now access these professionals from the comfort of your phone and the closest artisan will show up at your door within minutes. It’s like ordering a taxi via your mobile app.

Call Call2Fix on 0700 25742 6323 to get started or download the mobile App on Playstore or App store to receive a welcome bonus.

