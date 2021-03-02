Alleged plot to sell baby for N40,000: Police detains prostitute in Ebonyi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Occult

Abakaliki—A lady, Victoria Chukwube, who allegedly plotted to sell her four-month-old baby boy for N40,000 to raise fund to kick-start a beer parlour business, has been arrested by operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command.

Briefing journalists at the command headquarters in Abakiliki, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, stated that the woman was arrested last Friday following a tip-off by a concerned citizen.

She said: “She told us that she is a commercial sex worker and that she has this baby which she is carrying.

“She said if she leaves here she should continue to look out for prospective buyer. But we try to talk to her and to make her see the value of being a mother but she refused.

“She even told us that if we allow her to go home with the baby she will throw him away and that she can’t tell who got her pregnant.”

During interrogation, Chukwube, who refused to disclose her state of origin or local government, said she doesn’t have the financial muscle to take care of the child.

She said: “I am a Nigerian, 32 years old, a commercial sex worker and my babe is just four months old. I want to sell the babe for N40,000 to start a business. I have a fridge and I reside at Ogbuhause in Abakiliki.”

