Alleged abduction: Anambra school children demand thorough investigation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Barely a week after one Chinyere Rejoice Raymond was arrested by the police in her residence at the Federal Housing Estate, Onitsha, Anambra state, for alleged abduction, torture and killing of children, school children have embarked on s demonstration demanding thorough investigations into the activities of the suspect.

The children, wearing different school uniforms, armed with placards and chanted some slogans such as “we want justice, we want justice”.

Jointly led by Owners of Private Schools Association of Nigeria, OPSAN and Human Rights Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Onitsha branch, the children arrived Awka from Onitsha and headed straight to the Police Headquarters at Amawbia where they displayed their placards.

Some of the placards had inscriptions: “Say no to child abuse, say no to child molestation, protect the Nigerian child, stop killing us, we are not safe, we are not safe, the blood of children killed by the suspect are crying for justice”.

National Preaident of OPSAN, Uzochukwu Solomon Nwanonyuo, said the children decided to embark on the demonstration to ensure that the police carryout discreet investigations into the activities of Chinyere Rejoice Raymong, adding that the protest was part of the measures to ensure that the matter was not swept under the carpet..

Nwanonyuo recalled that the suspect who is currently under the police custody at the State CID, Awka, was arrested with four kids seriously battered, of which some of them had been rushed to various hospitals.

Secretary of Onitsha NBA Human Rights Committee, Barrister Tony Iheanacho, flanked by the Chairman of the committee and Vice Chairman, NBA, Onitsha branch, Barrister Margaret Wilcox-Iwuchukwu, told the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DC in-charge of Finance and Administration, Simon Akpanudom who represented the Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas that all they wanted was police action on the matter to deter others.

Responding, Akpanudom who complained against exposing these little children to the dangers inherent on roads protests, however assured them that a discreet investigation would be carried out by the police, after which the suspect would be prosecuted.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: