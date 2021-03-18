Agenda Radio with Dotty’ premieres in Lagos, as CoolFM, Apple Music collaboration expands

Kindly Share This Story:

Two major players in the global broadcasting industry, Cool FM and Apple Music have concluded plans to air “The Agenda Radio with Dotty” on CoolFM Lagos Radio.

The duo are teaming up once again to broadcast Apple Music radio show on the Nigerian radio media, marking the third syndicated show for the Number 1 Hit Music station and Apple Music.

The Agenda Radio with Dotty will join Africa Now Radio with Cuppy and Rap Lifew with Ebro Darden, and will air every Saturday at 11am on CoolFM Lagos station beginning March 20, 2021.

Hosted by Dotty, Apple Music’s Lead Cultural Curator for Black Music in the UK, The Agenda Radio brings Black music culture to life through interviews with artists that are lighting up the Apple Music playlist of the same name, and by spotlighting the biggest tracks across hip-hop, grime, Afrobeats, and everything in between, from the UK and beyond.

Dotty, who is also an award-winning broadcaster, author and DJ, said: “Nigeria is a country brimming with musical excellence so it’s a massive honour to be able to broadcast our show in such an exciting place. I’m so glad the Cool FM listeners will now be joining The Agenda Radio party!”

Cool FM’s Chief Executive Officer, Serge Noujaim during the contract signing said, “The future of media, like everything else, is collaboration. Together, everyone achieves more. Everyone reaches their goal faster. However, you always have to choose your collaborators carefully. That’s why it’s such a big deal that such a major player in the Nigerian broadcast industry as Cool FM would team up with such major players in the global music industry as Apple Music and Shazam. The good times could only just be beginning!”

READ ALSO:

Kolapo Oladapo, Head of Digital at Cool FM expressed his delight saying: “The expansion of our collaboration with Apple Music is further proof that the future of radio is a fusion of digital and traditional media meeting at a crossroad of content creation and audience engagement. More and more traditional media across Africa needs to see digital platforms as allies not competitors.”

The Programs Manager at Cool FM Triumph “Tyrone” Grandeur said, “We are currently building the framework for the future of radio operations in Nigeria. And together with Apple Music, we’re excited for that future.”

The show will be syndicated across Cool FM in Lagos, leveraging the radio stations’ audience and network to accelerate the acceptance and appreciation of African artists across the country.

Meanwhile, Cool FM has been the country’s pioneer and Number 1 Hit Music station boasting offshoot stations which combine to form one of the largest commercial private radio networks in Nigeria. The station targets youth audiences with its Top 40-format music programming and reaches a diverse market with stations strategically located across four key geopolitical zones with millions of listeners. A subsidiary of Steam Broadcasting Communications, Cool FM has been the flagship of radio entertainment in the country, with 22 years of operations in radio and media interests in television and content creation.

With iPod and iTunes, Apple revolutionized the music experience by putting a thousand songs in your pocket. Today, Apple Music takes this to the ultimate with over 70 million songs, thousands of playlists, and daily selections from the world’s best music experts, including all of the artists and hosts broadcasting daily across its Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country global live streams.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: