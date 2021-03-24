Agege Diamond Lions Club donates sanitary pads to female pupils

Kindly Share This Story:

Agege Diamond Lions Club on Wednesday donated sanitary pads to female pupils of Yewa Junior High School, Agege, who have begun to menstruate in celebration of the 2021 International Women’s Day.

This year’s Women’s Day is themed, “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world on the way to the Generation Equality Forum”.

Speaking during the distribution of the disposable pads to selected female students of the school, Lion Oluwakemi Winnie Lawal said the gesture was in line with the commitment of the club to humanitarian services.

“It is in our DNA as lions to be at the service of the people and make a big difference in life for the sake of the greater good, even to the detriment of self.

“The club is under no illusion about the preponderance of school girls’ inability to have access to sanitary pads during their menstruation periods due to harsh economic reality.

“We know for a fact that majority of schoolgirls doing menstruation have no access to it, so our intervention. It is our hope to make an impact by giving back to the society,” Lawal said.

Taking the pupils through how the pads were deployed, menstrual health, practices, and hygiene, the President urged them to prioritise their education, avoid bad companies and aim for the stars.

“You must take your book seriously and remain true to yourself. You can be as great as the Director-General of World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Ibukun Awosika and the richest woman in Nigeria, Folorunsho Alakija. The sky is your limit or to put it better, the sky is your starting point. So don’t settle for less,” she advised.

