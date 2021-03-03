Again, three students kidnapped in Katsina

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

No fewer than three Senior Secondary Students were on Tuesday kidnapped from a Community Secondary School (Day school) in Runka town, Safana Local government area of Katsina State.

Information gathered from the area revealed that the gunmen stormed the area in their numbers and kidnapped the students on their way home and after closing from school.

The source said, “the incident happened today (Tuesday) around 3pm when the students closed from their school, Community Secondary School, Runka in Safana Local government area. The school situated in Runka is 3km to the students village, Gobirawa village.

“They were on their way home when the incident happened in Tsohon Clinic village (a route of the bandits). The gunmen in their large numbers attempted to kidnap four of the students but one narrowly escaped while they went with the remaining three others. They were 1km to their village when the incident happened. They took them away on motorcycle.

“They are all SS2 students. They are namely, Gaddafi Usman, Abdulrashid Yahuza and Murtala Abdullahi. Currently they are in the kidnappers den.

“We were in the residence of the children this evening with the principal to sympathize with the parents over what happened and we were made to understand the gunmen are yet to reach out,” the source said.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah said he was trying to confirm the incident.

“I also saw the report but I’m trying to reach out to the DPO of Safana but his number is not reachable maybe they have gone to the area. I am also making effort to confirm it too.”

The ugly incident was coming as the Katsina State government had over the weekend ordered the re-opening of the boarding schools in the state and similarly, as President Muhammadu Buhari assured that the Jangebe students abduction in Zamfara state will be the last.

Vanguard News Nigeria

