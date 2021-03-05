Again, tanker falls on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Barely two months after a fuel-laden tanker fell and exploded on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, another tanker belonging to Mrs on Friday, fell on the road thereby causing traffic gridlock in the axis.

Details of the incident which occurred in the evening were sketchy at press time though a multi-team of responders like the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency LASTMA, alongside Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, were on ground for recovery operation.

Scores of road users were stranded in the axis due to the impact of the incident.

Confirming the incident, LASEMA Director-General, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu advised road users to be patient pending the time the recovery operation will be completed.

As at the time of this report, traffic has been diverted on both sides of the road to facilitate the recovery and evacuation of the tanker.

The Director-General advised motorists that are Mile 2 bound from Oshodi to connect their destination through International Airport Road while those that are Oshodi bound are to make use of Daleko to Oye to Palm Avenue to Agege Motor Road to Oshodi in order to connect their destination.

To make the journey easier, he said, “road users can connect Agege Motor Road to Ilupeju Bypass to Town Planning and connect their destination or

Daleko to Lagos State Polytechnic to Aye to Osolo Road to 7&8 to International Airport Road and continue their journey,’

Similarly, he said, “motorists from Mile 2 to Iyana Isolo inwards Oshodi can use service lanes by Apakun inwards Charity and continue with their journey.

Police, LASTMA alongside LASEMA are on the scene managing the situation to reduce delays and prevent secondary incident,”

Recall that a tanker fully loaded with Premium Motor Spirit exploded on Thursday, January 7, at Toyota Bus stop, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway in Lagos. The tanker fell on the road at about 9.15 am spilling its content and eventually exploding in front of the Lagos State Fire Service on the Oshodi-Apapa expressway.

