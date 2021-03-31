Again, protest hits Imo high court over Ex-gov, Amuchienwa’s case

Kindly Share This Story:

…Gives Judge 2 weeks ultimatum to recuse herself from case

…They are trespassing – Ohakim camp

By Chinonso Alozie

Protesters Wednesday blocked the gate into the Imo state High court, located at New Owerri, as they called for the judge, I.G Chukwuyere, handling the case of alleged fraud between ex-governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim and a Lagos state based businesswoman, Chinyere Amuchinwa, to recuse herself from the case within two weeks.

According to the protesters, the call for the judge to recuse herself was for allegedly making herself an interested person in the matter before her.

The protest which is coming up the second time in this month, their leader, Comrade Mercy Agulana, alleged that, “Ohakim having coerced our fellow woman, Chinyere Amuchinwa, into buying a fake land and after taking money he turned out to blackmail the woman as well as another issue of posting her nude video just to intimidate her from speaking out.

“That is why we are here to protest against corruption and that Ohakim should appear before the court or refund the woman her money. If the woman is faulty we want to know and if Ohakim is guilty we also want to know because justice is for everybody.”

“We are also giving the judge two weeks ultimatum to recuse herself from the matter as she has compromised. We are talking of Justice Chukwuyere. Having made herself an interested person in the case. We are not happy that a woman from Imo state is faced with this high level of intimidation. It is wrong and we want justice to be done,” Agulana said.

Responding from a close ally of the ex-governor, Ohakim, who pleaded that he would not want his name mentioned, said: “These people are hired to tarnish our image and let me tell you they are trespassing. Somebody should remind them of this. When the time comes we will know and let them allow the law to decide.”

