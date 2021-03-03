After 50 years neglect, Ikpeazu has restored lost glory of Aba -Adaelu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Foremost industrialist, Elder Emmanuel Adaelu, has said that the lost glory of Aba as the commercial hub of the South East zone has been restored through massive provision of critical infrastructure in the city by Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu.

Adaelu, who stated this in an interview with journalists at his Abayi Amaugwu country home in Osisioma Ngwa council area, explained that Aba was neglected by successive administrations for over 50 years as critical infrastructure; especially roads, decayed, living the city in ruins until Ikpeazu came with his urban renewal project.

He noted that many businesses that had left Aba due to poor state of infrastructure are already back as Gov. Ikpeazu has initiated business friendly policies and rehabilitated many roads leading to market and other economic centres.

In his words, “Aba was neglected for over 50 years. Many companies left the city due to poor infrastructure. But the story has changed. Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has personally impressed me in his efforts to improve infrastructure, especially roads that were neglected by pre-colonial and post-colonial administrations. He has restored the lost glory of Aba as the commercial hub of the South East zone. We, the business community and Ngwa land are very happy with the Governor. The road networks and rehabilitation gives me pleasure. Before this time, investment in Aba was poor but the administration of Gov. Ikpeazu has given hope to investors to invest in Aba and Abia in general.”

Adaelu, who is the life Vice President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, urged investors in Nigeria and in Diaspora to invest in Abia, stressing that the state has become an investor’s haven.

He condemned the exclusion of Eastern part of the country from the railway line project by the federal government and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the situation.

