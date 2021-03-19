Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 4.07m — Africa CDC

Kindly Share This Story:

The number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa has reached 4,074, 222 as of Friday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) say.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 108,928, while 3,657,699 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

“South Africa has lost 51,724 lives to COVID-19, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt at 11,472, and Morocco at 8,748.

“Nine African countries have so far reported more than 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which South Africa is the only African country that has reported more than 500,000 confirmed cases at 1,532,497.

“The other eight African countries are Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Libya, Algeria and Kenya,’’ the Africa CDC said.

READ ALSO:

The agency said 23 countries had reported between 10,001 cases and 100,000 cases, while 22 other AU members have reported fewer than 10,000 cases each.

According to the Africa CDC, southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions.

Central Africa is the least affected African region in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases. (Xinhua/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: