AESID alleges abandonment of Ezza indigenes, insecurity in Ebonyi

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has alleged that Ezza natives have been abandoned, adding that security situation in the state was poor.

AESID condemned the incessant attacks and razing of police stations in the state by hoodlums, saying the latest attack on Iboko Police Station in Izzi Local Government Area of the state, which left the place a ghost of itself, is very worrisome.

On the natives, the group condemned what it called “abandonment of Ezza natives in Okaleru, Ezza North Local Government Area of the state, who have remained displaced from their ancestral homes since February 2020 due to the construction of Ebonyi International Cargo Airport”.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by its President, Ambassador Pascal Oluchchukwu, AESID also called for the release of a lawyer from Abakaliki prison.

While congratulating the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, boss Abdulrasheed Bawa, AESID said: “The commission under the former leadership has been foot-dragging in probing several petitions emanating from Ebonyi State.

“We, however, appreciate the efforts of the commission in inviting the immediate-past Coordinators of Development Centres under the platform of G-64 for interactions towards uncovering the whole truth on statutory allocations accruing to the 13 local government councils in the state.”

“AESID is deeply worried that several months after reports revealed that the government failed to provide any alternative means of shelter for the residents of the affected communities (Umuezeoka, Umuoghara, Oriuzor and Okaleru), nothing has been done to remedy the horrifying sufferings of these set of Ebonyians whose known crime is that development caught up with them.

“How does a government that leaves its over 15,000 Internally Displaced Persons affected by the said airport project including women and children sleep well at night?

“We have been wondering why the government chose to abandon this large number of vulnerable groups without adequate and reasonable compensation.

“We, therefore, call on the state government to ensure that the victims are adequately compensated to save them from the avoidable hardship they have been plagued with following this ugly development.”

