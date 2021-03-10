Adesanya faces potential six-month suspension after Blachowicz defeat

Kindly Share This Story:

Israel Adesanya was beaten by light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 last weekend to end his ‘champ-champ’ hopes and could be forced to sit out for six months after his points defeat by Blachowicz.

Adesanya, the UFC middleweight champion was bidding to become just the fifth fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two titles simultaneously. But he was outpointed by light-heavyweight champion Blachowicz who was making the first defence of his title at UFC 259.

And Adesanya has now been told he needs an X-ray of his left foot and his ankle – and clearance by a doctor – before he can return to action.

If he is not cleared he will be suspended for six months and will have to sit out for 45 days regardless. Blachowicz has also been ordered to sit out for 30 days and to avoid contact for three weeks.

However, the UFC Chief Dana White has urged Israel Adesanya to return to the middleweight division and focus on dominating at 185 pounds after his bid to become a two-weight champion was brought to an abrupt end at UFC 259.

Adesanya has enjoyed a meteoric rise in MMA and there were plenty believing he could add to his impressive resume stepping up to light-heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz.

