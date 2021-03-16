Adegbite emerges Director of Engineering

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr. Michael A. Adegbite has been promoted to the post of Director of Engineering (DOE) with effect from January 1, 2021.

The Institute’s Governing Council ratified the promotion at its 142nd meeting held on March 4, 2021, at the Executive Club Lounge, Fraser Suite, Abuja.

Prior to his promotion, he was the Head, Quality Management System (QMS). The new Director of Engineering, Dr. Michael Adedokun Adegbite joined the employ of the Institute on March 2, 1989, as then lecturer in the Department of Welding Engineering and Offshore Technology.

In a statement signed by Brown A. Ukanefimoni, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Adegbite holds a Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc.) in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from the now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, in 1987, two Masters of Science (M.Sc.) in Welding and Adhesive Bonding of Engineering Materials, and Offshore and Ocean Technology (Offshore Material option) from

Brunel University, Uxbridge, London, United Kingdom, and Cranfield University, Cranfield, United Kingdom, in 1993 and 2003 respectively. He also holds a doctorate degree (Ph.D) from Cranfield University, United Kingdom in 2014.

READ ALSO:

Dr. Adegbite is a sedulous scholar with 39 erudite publications to his credit. Notable among the papers were “Asset Integrity Management of Ageing Infrastructures: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities” delivered at the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Abuja Branch Technical Session, 2020; “Metals Offshore Applications: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities” presented during the Monthly Technical Section of Nigerian Institution of Metallurgical, Mining and Materials Engineering, Abuja 2020, amongst others.

He is a fellow and member of 12 Professional Bodies; with 14 awards in recognition of his excellence services. Among the awards were SPE Distinguished Lecturer for 2021/22, SPE Africa Regional Projects, Facilities and Construction Award 2019; Outstanding Contributions Award, by African Federation of Non Destructive Testing; and others too numerous to mention.

Dr. Adegbite is happily married with children. He a lover of Music and photography.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: