Adefaka speaks on Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s appointment

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says go to court if you’re aggrieved with Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The newly appointed media and publicity consultant to Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide (ONGAW), Prince Bashir Adefaka, has said that, as Yoruba man, his job is not to speak for the Assembly of Igbos worldwide.

Frowning at the negative lexicons used to describe ONGAW, Adefaka, the publisher of the The DEFENDER Newspaper, stated that he would have no hands in anything unconnected with truth and verifiable facts, while acting as facilitator for the Ohanaeze.

Adefaka, in a statement released on OHANEZE NDIGBO social media platform and obtained by City Hill News, insisted that the Ohaneze Ndigbo under Barr Basil Onuorah as president-general and Ambassador Obizoba Chiemelu Tony, the director-general, was authentic and recognised by the Nigerian constitution, asking anybody having any issue with ONGAW to go to court.

In his words, Adefaka states: “I wish to make some clarifications regarding the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide.

“Like you all know, I, Prince Bashir Adefaka of Defender Media Limited, the publisher of The DEFENDER Newspaper, would have no hands in anything that is not connected with truth and verifiable facts.

“As a Yoruba prince of Akure, Ondo State, my job with Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not to speak for them but work as a facilitator except where necessary and if directed.

“I have heard several comments about “impostors”, “illegal”, etc, tagged to ONGA Worldwide under Barrister Basil Onuorah and DGship of Amb. Obizoba Chiemelu Tony.

“The simple guide I can provide to clear the minds of all colleagues is that, since no one is superior to the constitution, which empowers Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Wordwide and makes it recognised by law, whoever has anything against ONGA WORLDWIDE can only go to court to challenge the authenticity of the legal instruments it wields.

“To, therefore, call ONGAW leaders as impostors is most uncharitable thing to do.”

READ ALSO:

The media and publicity consultant to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Bashir Adefaka, however, thanked his colleagues, editors and bosses for always working with him.

Prince Bashir Adefaka, who was among others honoured with a meritorious award as good son of Akure Kingdom by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi Odundun II, in Akure, Ondo State on Saturday October 2019, was appointed into the tenured position of Media and Publicity Consultant to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Worldwide, on Saturday 13 March 2021.

Kindly Share This Story: