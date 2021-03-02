Activities resume at Ondo State’s varsity as non teaching staff suspend strike

Kindly Share This Story:

Activities resumed fully at the Ondo state-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, on Tuesday.

This followed the suspension of a three-week strike embarked upon by the non-academic staff of the university on Feb. 5.

The Joint Action Committee of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) announced the suspension of the strike last Friday.

The three-week strike was suspended after the signing of a Memorandum of Action between the unions and a Federal Government’s team.

Temidayo Temola, SSANU Chairman at the university, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the two unions suspended the strike as it was affecting academic activities.

He said that the suspension was also in compliance with the decision of national headquarters of the unions which ordered the suspension.

“All our members are back at their duty posts. The national body gave us the directive to resume and we have no option but to follow the directive,’’ Temola said.

NASU and SSANU declared the nationwide strike on Feb. 5 over alleged failure by the Federal Government to resolve issues surrounding enrolment of members into the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

The unions were also protesting the sharing formula of the N40 billion earned academic allowances released by the Federal Government and the non-payment of arrears of the new minimum wage, among others.

