ACF lauds Matawalle for exposing bandits’ collaborators

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has expressed delight that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has started exposing those collaborating with bandits in the state.

About a week ago, the Arewa Consultative Forum, issued a press release calling on the governor, Bello Mutawale, to name the people collaborating with kidnappers and bandits in Zamfara.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary of ACF, said in a statement that the governor had claimed that he knew the collaborators and that Nigerians will be shocked to know them.

National Chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbe, had called on the governor to give the names and let the heavens fall.

ACF, however, expressed happiness that the government of Zamfara has acted appropriately.

“A soldier and his girlfriend have been arrested in Zamfara for supplying arms and military uniforms to bandits.

“The deputy chief of staff to the Zamfara state governor who represented him at a press conference said the arrest followed information supplied by community-based intelligence.”

