Abia by-election: Gov Ikpeazu makes case for Aba people

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Ahead of the March 27, 2021, by-election for the Aba North/Aba South federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu has urged the stakeholders in the area to support an indigene of Aba as their candidate for the position.

The seat became vacant following the death of the former member representing the constituency, Hon. Ossy Prestige, who was serving his second term on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.

Ikpeazu who made the appeal during a PDP mega rally at Etche Road field, Aba, explained that it would be unjust to continue to deny the indigenous owners of Aba town an opportunity to represent themselves at the House of Representatives.

He said that the PDP led administration in the State has done much to deserve the vote of the Aba people, stressing that equity demands that an Aba indigene is allowed to represent them at the National Assembly for the first time since 1999.

Describing the PDP candidate, Chief Chimaobi Ebisike as capable of representing Aba, the Governor urged the people to support them, by turning out en masse to cast their vote for him.

He added that Aba people should vote based on what political parties have done in the state.

“Aba people have brought their son to represent the federal constituency; they have supported others in the past, we should support Aba people to win this time. There is no other party here than PDP. Let them tell us what they achieved in Aba. Aba people can no longer be deceived.”

In their separate speeches, the PDP State Chairman and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Asiforo Okere and Hon. Chinedum Orji explained that it is only an Aba indigene, who was born and bred in Aba that can represent Aba well and described it as an opportunity for an Aba son coming to complement the Governor’s works in Aba.

Okere disclosed that the candidate emerged through a free and fair process where all the aspirants accepted the election and supported the project of producing Chimaobi Ebisike as the next member representing Aba North/Aba South at the National Assembly.

The PDP candidate pledged to work for the people of the constituency when elected.

