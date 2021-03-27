Breaking News
Translate

Aba North/ South by-election: Gunmen kidnap party agent in Aba

On 3:00 pmIn Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen kill Oyo Commissioner’s brother, another beheaded at Bakatare in Oyo

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Unknown gunmen have abducted the collation officer for the All Progressive Congress, APC, for Aba North council, Engr. Mike Ozoemena, at the ongoing by-election for Aba North/ Aba South federal constituency.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that Ozoemena, who is also the campaign Officer of the APC candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu, was kidnapped at the Industrial ward 2 areas.

Also read: By-election fiasco: When Omuo-Ekiti became a theatre of war

APC Publicity Secretary, Abia State, Comrade Ben Godson, who confirmed the incident, said that Ozoemena’s whereabouts are still unknown.

In his words; “Engr. Mike Ozoemena, Director of Publicity, Mascot Uzor-Kalu Campaign and APC Collation Officer in Aba North, has been whisked away by some men on white Hilux from his ward, Industrial Ward 2 Aba North to an unknown destination.

“We don’t know his way about. We don’t know where they’re taking him to and we’re calling for immediate rescue.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, did not respond to calls and text message sent to his mobile number.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!