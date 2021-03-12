Why politicians use Yoruba — Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams

Kindly Share This Story:

Some points from Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland Iba Gani Adams’ interview with Vanguard:

*80% of Yoruba problems caused by Yoruba people

*Yoruba lacks unity, backbite and are jealous. So politicians use us

*But God is giving us guidance through Yoruba elders

*This is not the democracy we fought for

*The worst civilian government is the best military junta

*The civil society was used against us

*An oppressor is inadvertently building you

*I spent 18 months in different prisons

*The June 12 struggle proved Yoruba are not cowards

*A country without food security is breeding criminals

*There are also Yoruba criminals doing worse than Fulani killer-herdsmen/bandits

*God is always with anyone that stands for justice

*If you don’t allow national conferences, the country cannot move forward

*I am always on white for a reason

Watch the full interview HERE.

Vanguard News Nigeria

