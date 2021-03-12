Why politicians use Yoruba — Aare Ona Kakanfo, Iba Gani Adams

Some points from Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland Iba Gani Adams’ interview with Vanguard:
*80% of Yoruba problems caused by Yoruba people
*Yoruba lacks unity, backbite and are jealous. So politicians use us
*But God is giving us guidance through Yoruba elders
*This is not the democracy we fought for
*The worst civilian government is the best military junta
*The civil society was used against us
*An oppressor is inadvertently building you
*I spent 18 months in different prisons
*The June 12 struggle proved Yoruba are not cowards
*A country without food security is breeding criminals
*There are also Yoruba criminals doing worse than Fulani killer-herdsmen/bandits
*God is always with anyone that stands for justice
*If you don’t allow national conferences, the country cannot move forward
*I am always on white for a reason
