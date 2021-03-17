A candid interview with the enigmatic Dr Amit Sudani

Kindly Share This Story:

It’s human nature to smile. But when our teeth don’t look their best, it can be tempting to hide your smile from others. For many people, cosmetic dentistry is the solution. Here to tell us everything we’ve ever wanted to know about the industry is leading cosmetic dentist, Dr. Amit Asudani.

Dr. Asudani, what are some key signs that someone needs the help of a cosmetic dentist?

Just ask yourself one question: are you happy with your smile? If the answer is no for any reason, you should seek a consultation with a cosmetic dentist. They can help you address a wide variety of concerns. I help my customers with teeth whitening, teeth alignment, veneers, and implants, to name a few.

What if people are afraid that a cosmetic dentist will make their smile look unnatural?

That’s a common fear, but it’s a complete myth. Cosmetic dentists personalize treatments to your unique smile so that you can look naturally your best.

The truth is, we all would have beautiful smiles if we didn’t have to worry about offenders like sugar, aging, etc. At my practice, we try to recreate what your smile would look like if those other things weren’t factors. For example, teeth whitening isn’t a one size fits all procedure. We have dozens of shades of white we can choose from to ensure that your smile looks healthy and natural.

Is cosmetic dentistry only about superficial fixes?

The name ‘cosmetic dentistry’ implies that we only fix aesthetic issues. But some of these visual fixes have long term effects on your smile and general health. For example, teeth alignment can make it easier to maintain mouth hygiene and help with bruxism, also known as teeth grinding. Cosmetic fixes not only improve the visual appearance of your smile, but they can restore the functionality of your teeth. Moreover, feeling free to smile naturally can boost your emotional health, leaving you happier and healthier.

Many people seek out cosmetic dentistry to fix aesthetic issues. And according to Dr. Amit Asudani, the benefits could change your life.

