9th National Assembly faced with more challenges than previous ones -Gbajabiama

…tasks Journalists on professionalism, objectivity

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has disclosed that the 9th National Assembly was faced with more challenges than the previous ones.

He said the 9th Assembly came at an unprecedented time and has been through a long tough road with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He however said that with the cooperation of the media, the parliament meet up all the expectations of Nigerians.

Gbajabiamila, who spoke while unveiling the maiden calendar of the House of Reps Press Corps on Tuesday at the National Assembly, said he believed journalists have a lot to offer in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He therefore urged them to always uphold the tenets of the profession by showing professionalism and objectivity in their reportage.

He said: “Each time I have the opportunity to talk to you, I always tell you, we should work and continue to hold our feet to the fire and that’s your job. You must do that but do it with a little bit of responsibility after investigation.

“Let the Press Corps of the House of Representatives be different from any other Press Corps you can imagine. Different not just in the sense that you carry out your journalistic responsibility objectively and professionally; you have been doing that so far, but we need to cross that Rubicon with a little bit more and we will get to the promised land.

“So, the 9th is saddled with a lot of responsibilities like no other Assembly has ever been saddled with. But I’m glad that with your support and cooperation, we are trying our best to meet these responsibilities and these challenges as best as we can.

“There are still going to be challenges ahead and by God’s grace, we will meet them. We will continue with our symbiotic relationship and I hope that by the time we are done, this 9th Assembly and this 9th House Press Corps will be remembered for good.”

He commended the leadership of the press corps for coming up with the maiden calendar, saying it was a landmark achievement.

In a remark, the chairman of the House Committee on Welfare and Services, Rep. Wale Raji, said the Legislature recognized the importance of the press in covering its activities.

He said the work of building a nation was a partnership among all stakeholders, journalists inclusive, urging them to ensure that they promote democratic tenets in their reportage.

The chairperson of the press corps, Mrs Grace Ike, thanked the Speaker for unveiling the calendar, which she said was to document some major activities of the 9th House.

