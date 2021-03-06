@84: Obasanjo is a unifier – Group

Kindly Share This Story:

Concerned Nigerians For The Protection of Human Rights and the rule of Law Initiative has congratulated former Nigerian Leader, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on his 84th birthday.

The group in a statement signed by its convener, Comrade Deji Adeyanju said; “The former president is a unifier and an elder statesman who has distinguished himself as a leader for all.

“From all of us at Concerned Nigerians, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 84th birthday”.

“Baba as he is fondly called by well-wishers and admirers has been an exceptional and inspirational leader to many young Nigerians. We thank baba sincerely for his devotion and courage in speaking truth to power at all times”.

“We pray that Almighty God bless and continue to keep baba in good health”.

Adeyanju also enjoins the former Nigerian leader to continue in his unwavering pursuit of peace, unity, equity, fairness and justice in Nigeria.

