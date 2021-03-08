Breaking News
8 RCCG members abducted in Kaduna 

8 RCCG members abducted in Kaduna 
The bus the victims were travelling on before the kidnap.

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A number of RCCG members on their way to Kafanchan in Kaduna State were kidnapped on Friday.

Responding to inquires, Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Kaduna State, Rev (Dr) John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the abduction, adding that eight Christians were taken.

Although the authorities are yet to make a statement, one Eje Kenny Faraday posted on his Facebook wall that “all the passengers in this bus are just kidnapped along Kachia Road KM 63 from Kaduna” (sic).

The Head, Media and Public Relations of the RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, confirmed the incidence to journalists.

Contacted on the abduction, Chairman of CAN in Kaduna State, Rev (Dr) John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the abduction, saying the RCCG members were taken away near Doka along the Kachia-Kafanchan Highway on Friday evening.

He said he got the information earlier when an unknown number called him on Friday, adding that he was made to understand that more than eight worshippers were abducted by the gunmen.

