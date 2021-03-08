35 healthcare professionals graduate from PharmAccess, EDC capacity building programme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

In the bid to improve and boost healthcare services in the country, 35 healthcare professionals graduate from PharmAccess Foundation and Enterprise Development Centre, EDC, of Pan Atlantic University, Health Management Programme, HMP, as Healthcare Managers.

Making this known in a statement the two organizations said the commitment is to strengthen healthcare service delivery across the country.

The HMP certificate programme is being developed by PharmAccess and EDC aims to build the capacity of healthcare professionals with critical business management skills.

According to the statement, the new Health Managers were trained on quality management, human resource and succession planning, financial management, taxation, use of digital technology, and inventory management amongst other courses.

This year’s HMP graduands are the fourth and fifth cohorts who commenced their program in 2020 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic had most of their classes transitioned online, and their graduation delayed.

The Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation, Njide Ndili, pointed that the HMP’s curriculum was developed as a result of gaps in the nation’s healthcare delivery system.

Ndili said the PharmAccess programme implementation and the Medical Credit Fund Business Support will enable healthcare businesses to have access to finance.

She also maintained that PharmAccess Foundation will continue to support healthcare providers in Nigeria for improved access to better healthcare services to all Nigerians.

However, she advised the graduands to be good ambassadors in carrying out best business practices, and also build the capacity of others within their establishments for sustainability.

The Director, EDC, Peter Bankole, made the graduands to observe a minute silence for some of the participants who got infected with the COVID-19, which Bankole also commended PharmAccess Foundation for supporting HMP initiative as a critical Certificate programme needed to build capacity for health professionals in and outside the country.

Meanwhile, the keynote speaker and also Managing Partner, AEC Legal, Anuoluwapo Eso, urged graduands to use the acquired knowledge to good use, deeming it essential for healthcare professionals to learn how to grow their businesses while they deliver quality services.

The graduates had diverse backgrounds with interests in the healthcare sector, including medical practitioners from both public and private sector; hospital managers, bankers, and pharmacists.

According to some of the graduates, they have already started applying the knowledge from the programme to their healthcare businesses and witnessing a positive impact.

President of HMP-5 class, Dr Femi Omololu said: “Knowledge is endless, more so in these ever-changing times. There are new threats, new opportunities, new applications, so we need to continue learning which is why we came to HMP.

“Therefore, as students, we tapped into knowledge from a team of experts which are represented by the EDC and PharmAccess.

“It was time well spent as classes were enriching, highly engaging, and very interactive in a comfortable atmosphere.

“We were able to grasp business principles, understand customer service and branding better, learn about tax, financial management, and business ethics.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

