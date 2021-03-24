24 Morals Drops New Single, ‘Ebelebe’

Kindly Share This Story:

Fast rising Nigerian afro-beat musician, Michael Samuel Isonguyoh, better known by his stage name, ’24 Morals’ has dropped a smashing new single titled ‘Ebelebe’.

The song emanates from the stables of one of Nigeria’s foremost entertainment outfit, Mic Rock Entertainment and Extreme music.

The single is off 24 Moral’s EP titled ‘Success’, billed to drop soon. This song is a blend of afro highlife vibe with a high tempo.

The song is a jam that lifts the morale of listeners to be motivated and to make it this new year.

Download the audio and watch the video and make sure you add to your playlist and feel the vibe of good music.

