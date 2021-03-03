2023: Our achievements ‘ll speak for us in Nasarawa — Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama, LAFIA

Nasarawa State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dogo Shammah, has said that the achievements of Governor Abdullahi Sule and the pace for good governance set in Nasarawa state will speak for the APC led administration in 2023.

The Information Commissioner said the ruling APC was on the right course, considering the monumental achievement and the lives changing projects executed in the state.

According to the Commissioner, there was no cause to entertain fear about the opposition in 2023 adding that good governance has brought about a massive defection from the main opposition party and other political parties into APC.

“Talking about 2023, we believe that the good governance we have provided through projects executed and the achievements of the Governor in Nasarawa will speak for us, we don’t have any opposition in the state, the recent massive defection that left the opposition parties was an affirmation of acceptability.

“The dividends of democracy that our government has given to the electorate through various intervention will stand out for us, when the time comes, it is the people that will go out to campaign for us,” Dogo declared.

On the ongoing APC registration and revalidation exercise, the commissioner lauded the party for the exercise, which he said would strength the party and pave way for new entrants.

Commenting on the forthcoming local government election, the Commissioner said the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has been empowered financially to conduct an election without interference from any quarters.

“The election was shifted for obvious reasons, we didn’t dictate to them, we are a government that believes in due process, we would not stand against the rule of law,” he stated.

