2023: Opposition parties, others inaugurate merger committee to dislodge APC, PDP

By Chris Ochayi, ABUJA

As the preparations for the 2023 general elections gather momentum, the opposition political groups and some other stakeholders have regrouped under the aegis of the National Consultative Front, NCF, to displace the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The group consisting of eminent Nigerians from all walks of life including politicians, technocrats and rights activists who are determined to unseat the incumbent government of the All Progressive Congress, APC, from the presidential Villa come 2023.

The group has also inaugurated a merger committee to negotiate a possible merger with other existing political parties across the country even as it vowed to mobilise massive resistance to national elections without a brand new peoples constitution, biometric accreditation, electronic and diaspora voting, among others.

One of the conveners, Prof. Pat Utomi, who spoke during the inauguration which was done virtually, yesterday, said there was a need to reclaim the country from political pillagers and build a Nigeria that “our children will be proud of.”

A communique released after the meeting which was signed by the head of the secretariat, Olawale Okuniyi, said “leaders of conscience under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front, (NCFront), in a conscious effort to provide a credible ideological mega political alternative to rescue Nigeria from the predatory and disastrous grip of the ruling political leadership of the APC and PDP today inaugurated a 22 Member Political Merger Committee headed by Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba, Former Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives to negotiate and facilitate an inclusive Mega Party Movement for Nigerians

“The high powered political merger committee, which includes 12 National Chairpersons of National Political Parties and Nine Major Political Movements and Interest Groups were mandated to use its inclusivity to ensure the fusion of various platforms, allies and stakeholders that share NCFront mission to rescue and save Nigeria from the avoidable misery and hopelessness brought upon the Nigerian Peoples by the ruling political parties in Nigeria

“The 22 member Merger Committee, which was a product of inclusive nominations from various Stakeholders and Allies in the NCFront was today charged by the Leadership of NCFront with a clear mandate to be inclusive in negotiating and sealing the formation of a credible alternative ideologically driven mega political party movement for all Citizens of Conscience and ideological groups that embrace the aspiration of the NCFront to rescue Nigeria from the State collapse and looming anarchy foisted on Nigeria by the ruling political parties and leaders in the country.”

The group said it fully involved in the ongoing citizen’s driven constitutional process anchored by the Olisa Agbakoba led People’s Constitution Drafting Committee and the desire of Nigerians to “find formidable peoples and service-oriented alternative for the disastrous rulership of APC and the PDP in Nigeria also resolved to mobilize all Nigerians to resist any national elections without a new People’s constitution that can guarantee biometric accreditation, electronic and diaspora voting.”

In his remarks, former FRSC boss, Dr Olu Agunloye said the group was on a rescue mission looking for competent and compassionate leadership to change the fortune of this country.

Agunloye advised the members of the committee to avoid the pitfalls of 2014 where the narrative was “anybody but Jonathan.”

The committee is expected to provide the framework of an alternative party for Nigeria.

Some of the parties and stakeholders involved in the new arrangement include; Prof. Pat Utomi, Dr Olu Agunloye (SDP, National Chairman) – Secretary, Dr Osagie Obayuwana (Former National Chairman, NCP), Arch Ezekiel Nya Etok( Former Chairman, YDP) High Chief Peter Ameh( Former Chairman of IPAC and PPA), Dr Tanko Yunusa ((National Chairman, NCP).

Others are Senator Zainab A. Kure, Member, Rt Hon Jumoke Akindele (Former Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly) Comrade Issa Aremu (Labour and LP Leader) Chief Precious Elekima (National Chairman, PLIF) Senator Folashade Grace Bent (Former Senator) Dr Aisha Salihu Lemu ( Women Leader), Alhaji Hamisu Santuraki (National Chairman, MPN), Comrade Mark Adebayo (National Chairman, KOWA Party), Comrade Seni Ajayi (Socialist Bloc) Barr Mrs Georgina Dakpokpo ( National Chairperson, Young Democratic Party, YDP) and Hon Kassim Balarabe Musa (Socialist Movement of Nigeria) among others.

