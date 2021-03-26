2023: Obasanjo drums support for Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

Soni Daniel

As the call for Nigerian youths to get involved in the 2023 presidential and other elections intensifies, Olujonwo Obasanjo, son of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, has added his voice to the relentless calls on Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi to vie for the office of Nigeria’s president come 2023 as timely.

Olujonwo, who described Bello as a beacon of hope, urged the governor to step up his aspirations in order to create leadership space for the youths.

Obasanjo made the statement while paying a courtesy call on the governor in Abuja added that Nigerian youths have been neglected for too long despite the numerical strength and huge contributions in electioneering processes, have been denied the space to manifest their aspirations in political decisions making.

He said the energy and patriotism of the youths can never be in doubt – noting that at 35-45 of age, current elder statesmen like General Muhammadu Buhari, Gen T. Y. Danjuma, Yakubu Gowon and of course his father, Olusegun Obasanjo were at their best in nation-building and leadership.

Envisaging a Yahaya Bello presidency, he harped on the total inclusion of youths in governance – a catalyst for fruitful, timely and productive governance template for the people.

‘ With a Bello presidency, there is no doubt that youths of competence and patriotic valour under the age of 27-30 can be ministers’, He stressed.

While applauding the governor for his watertight fight against insecurity, infrastructural development drive and his wise decision and proactive leadership thrust in resolving the food blockade crises, Obasanjo tasked Bello to remain resolute and unshaken in his audacious push of occupying the seat of power come 2023.

“You must remain resolute, stoic and not give in to intimidation, name-calling or sort. Your audacity is a big reawakening to Nigerian youths and this has given us more hope and confidence today”.

Responding, Bello thanked Olujonwo Obasanjo for the visit and words of encouragement. He said when it is time for him to run, he was sure the youths demographic which he represents will give the needed support.

Vanguard News Nigeria

