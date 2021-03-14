2023: APC having candidate from North is tantamount to third term, Ndume reveals

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says what we have now is a government of some people within the government

..Tells South to believe in the Unity of Nigeria if they want Presidency

…Laments that Nigeria is so divided ever than before

…Says issues of Security, Welfare of Citizens, not prioritised by FG

…Reveals that most of the equipment used by our Soldiers were procured by Shagari

…Says while Bandits use new AK47, he has not seen a Soldier with a new one

…Urges FG to ask America to bring to Nigeria experts to train our Security Personnel

By Henry Umoru, Levinus Nwabughiogu & Omeiza Ajayi

FORMER Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South has condemned moves to retain the Presidency in the North by the ruling APC come 2023, saying that having a candidate from the North would be tantamount to third term and it is not constitutional.

He has however condemned in very strong terms, the subtle moves by some persons to retain the 2023 Presidency in the North, adding that what we have now is a government of some people within the government.

According to Ndume, Nigeria as a country has become so divided along ethnic ethnicity and region ever than before, stressing that the state of the Nation today has become a serious matter and Nigeria as a country, in serious crisis against the backdrop that the Federal Government has failed to prioritise the major issues of Security and welfare of Citizens.

READ ALSO:

Speaking in Abuja weekend on the State of the Nation Roundtable organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel, FCT, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Senator Ndume said that the 2023 Presidential pendulum for equity, fairness and justice should shift to the South because the North has had its own, having had its two term tenure.

The Senator who noted that it has become very imperative for the South, comprising the South- South; South West; and South East geo Political Zones of the country, however warned that the South must believe in the Unity of Nigeria if they want the Presidency.

Details Soon…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: