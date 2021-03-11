11 of 66 Clifford varsity graduates bag first class

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko Aba

Eleven out of the first batch of 66 graduates of Clifford University, Ihie, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State, made first class.

The university was established by the Seventh Day Adventists Church, Owerrinta.

Impressed by the performance, Gov Okezie Ikpeazu who was present at the maiden graduation ceremony of the university Sunday, announced a Masters Degree Scholarship to the Best Graduating Student of Biochemistry.

The governor also gave cash rewards to other Best Graduating Students in all the five Faculties of the University as well as cash support to 20 indigent students and the first 20 students to be admitted in the next academic year.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Chimezie Omeonu, expressed joy that the graduates had made the institution proud.

He urged them to be worthy ambassadors of the institution.

Gov. Ikpeazu also charged university graduates to apply the training acquired while in the universities to real-life situations, stressing that society should be made to benefit from their knowledge in the institutions of higher learning.

He commended Dr Deji Adeleke for awarding a scholarship to over 100 undergraduates of the university drawn from all geopolitical zones of the country.

